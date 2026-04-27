Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Visits Sheppard AFB

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Members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce speak with 82nd Security Forces Squadron personnel following a military working dog display during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. The event showcased the teamwork and capability of the installation’s K‑9 handlers while giving chamber representatives insight into the training and daily responsibilities of the defenders who safeguard the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)