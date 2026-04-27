Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB

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David Mounsey, Sheppard Air Force Base fire chief, explains the installation’s fire protection area of responsibility to Cindy Shafer, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. The discussion gave chamber representatives a deeper understanding of the mission scope and emergency response capabilities that support Sheppard AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)