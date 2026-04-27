David Mounsey, Sheppard Air Force Base fire chief, explains the installation’s fire protection area of responsibility to Cindy Shafer, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. The discussion gave chamber representatives a deeper understanding of the mission scope and emergency response capabilities that support Sheppard AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9653968
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-GJ229-1059
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.