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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB [Image 3 of 6]

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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    David Mounsey, Sheppard Air Force Base fire chief, explains the installation’s fire protection area of responsibility to Cindy Shafer, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. The discussion gave chamber representatives a deeper understanding of the mission scope and emergency response capabilities that support Sheppard AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9653968
    VIRIN: 260430-F-GJ229-1059
    Resolution: 5569x3713
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Visits Sheppard AFB

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
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