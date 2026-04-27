Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB

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Members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce are given a safety briefing before a munitions assembly demonstration at the 363rd Training Squadron during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. The 363rd TRS trains Airmen in aircraft armament and munition systems, preparing them to safely build, handle, maintain, and employ the munitions that enable combat‑ready aircraft across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)