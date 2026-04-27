Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB

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Members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce observe a munitions assembly demonstration at the 363rd Training Squadron during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. Personnel assigned to 363rd TRS explained the different components used in aircraft munitions systems, giving the group a closer look at the technical training that supports the Air Force’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)