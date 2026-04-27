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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB [Image 5 of 6]

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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce observe a munitions assembly demonstration at the 363rd Training Squadron during a base immersion visit at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 30, 2026. Personnel assigned to 363rd TRS explained the different components used in aircraft munitions systems, giving the group a closer look at the technical training that supports the Air Force’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9653980
    VIRIN: 260430-F-GJ229-1143
    Resolution: 5606x3738
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce tours Sheppard AFB
    Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Visits Sheppard AFB

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
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