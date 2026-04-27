Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller

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Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller is a big Kansas City Chiefs football fan and very confident that they will be back to win the Super Bowl next year He also enjoys educating people outside of work, to strategize and create a solid foundation for their families and to prepare others for life’s challenges.