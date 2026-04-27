Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller has been at NNSY for 13 years and has a talented team to help him forge ahead in challenging situations and maintain momentum.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9653430
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-XX785-1005
|Resolution:
|7121x4750
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller
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