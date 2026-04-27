Just like his favorite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller, uses his experience to strategize and navigate his teammates of essential skilled laborers to mission success.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9653427
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-XX785-1001
|Resolution:
|7053x4704
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller
No keywords found.