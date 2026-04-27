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    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller [Image 1 of 4]

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    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Just like his favorite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller, uses his experience to strategize and navigate his teammates of essential skilled laborers to mission success.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9653427
    VIRIN: 260402-N-XX785-1001
    Resolution: 7053x4704
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller
    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller
    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller
    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller

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    Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller

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