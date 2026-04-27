Shipyard Spotlight: Dexter Swain, Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department, Production Controller

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Just like his favorite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller, uses his experience to strategize and navigate his teammates of essential skilled laborers to mission success. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Just like his favorite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Swain,...... read more read more

Just like his favorite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Swain, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 900R.2 Production Resources Department Production Controller, uses his experience to strategize and navigate his teammates of essential skilled laborers to mission success.

“My primary responsibility is to orchestrate the creation and maintenance of Touch Labor Contracts,” said Swain. “You can think of me as a strategic matchmaker, connecting our ships with the essential skilled labor required to keep them sailing.”

Swain has been at NNSY for 13 years and started as a pipefitter. Over the years, he advanced to become a Nuclear Supervisor before being promoted to his current position as Production Controller.

“It's been a fantastic journey from working with the pipes to managing the personnel pipelines,” said Swain.

Swain is as thoughtful as he is thorough when it comes to helping others.

“Swain comes to work every day with a ‘what can I improve today?’ mindset”, said C900R.2 Production Resource Management Office Branch Head Jeffrey Shunk. “He is an incredible team member that helps lift the entire team.” He has clearly made a positive impression on his coworkers.

“Mr. Swain gave me invaluable assistance when I started here as a new employee,” said NNSY Code 900R.1 Data Analyst Lisa Perkins. “He made sure that my monitors were attached, and he took me to several appointments in the shipyard to get everything that I needed.”

“Whenever I had a computer problem, Mr. Swain was willing to assist me, and with a good attitude,” said Perkins.“He really helped my transition into the shipyard go smoothly.”

The most satisfying aspect of Swain’s job is matching the people with the project.

“Without a doubt, the most rewarding aspect is successfully supplying our Navy's ships with the dedicated personnel they need to maintain their schedules,” said Swain. “There's a profound sense of accomplishment in knowing my work directly contributes to keeping our fleet mission ready.”

Swain said one challenge in his job is making improvements to current procedures can be quite difficult as people tend to resist change.

“The greatest challenge lies in updating and improving processes that have been entrenched for quite some time,” said Swain. “It's like trying to convince a seasoned sea captain that a new navigation chart is, in fact, better than the one they've used for decades.”

Swain has a talented team to help him forge ahead in challenging situations and maintain momentum.

“I leverage the incredible expertise and support of my teammates in 900R,” said Swain. “When you run into a locked door, you just need the right key, and my team is like a master set of keys, each one is able to unlock a different kind of problem.”

His philosophy on being a successful leader is empowering your people.

“A truly effective leader is one who cultivates an environment where every member of the team or group is empowered and equipped to achieve success,” said Swain. “They are the architects of opportunity, not just the commanders of tasks.”

Swain believes establishing clear goals is the key to a successful career at NNSY.

“Map out not just your starting point, but also the future positions you aspire to obtain,” said Swain. “A career without a goal is like a ship without a rudder.”

“The most impactful advice I've ever received is to consistently network with the people you encounter,” added Swain. “You never know when someone you meet will become the missing piece to the puzzle of your own success.”

Swain is a big Kansas City Chiefs football fan and very confident that they will be back to win the Super Bowl next year He also enjoys educating people outside of work, to strategize and create a solid foundation for their families and to prepare others for life’s challenges.