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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF [Image 13 of 15]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors prepare to board a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71 (ARS-71), Fleet Air Wing 31 from a lifeboat, during a casualty evacuation exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9653231
    VIRIN: 260427-M-EU506-1896
    Resolution: 8679x5786
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF

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    Balikatan
    15thMEU
    USSASHLAND
    Marines
    TFASH
    BK26

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