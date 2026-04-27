Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF

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Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors navigate a lifeboat from a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71 (ARS-71),Fleet Air Wing 31 during a casualty evacuation exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)