Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors navigate a lifeboat during a casualty evacuation exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026.Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 07:00
|Photo ID:
|9653229
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-EU506-1888
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.