Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a casualty evacuation exercise with JMSDF

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adam Peeples, left, the commanding officer of Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), exchanges patches with a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailor during a casualty evacuation exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)