MEHLINGEN, Germany – A team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz took part in the German-American Spring Cup on April 25, a soccer tournament and festival featuring 10 German and American teams battling it out on the soccer pitch for the top spot. More than 500 people took part in the event, aimed at fostering strong friendships and a sense of community between U.S. and German citizens. (Photo courtesy Kristina Zick)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9653072
|VIRIN:
|042526-A-A4479-1004
|Resolution:
|1391x1600
|Size:
|639.64 KB
|Location:
|MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup
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