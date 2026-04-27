(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

    Courtesy Photo | MEHLINGEN, Germany – A team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz took part in the...... read more read more

    MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Story by Jennifer Whitaker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    MEHLINGEN, Germany – A team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz took part in the German-American Spring Cup on April 25, a soccer tournament and festival featuring 10 German and American teams battling it out on the soccer pitch for the top spot. More than 500 people took part in the event, aimed at fostering strong friendships and a sense of community between U.S. and German citizens.

    While the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team came in seventh overall, its players helped lead the U.S. Army team to victory over the U.S. Air Force team during the All-Stars Game, taking back the title of best in the Kaiserslautern Military Community for 2026. The Army’s 519th Hospital Center team took second place overall, with the top spot going to Germany’s Spielvereinigung Neukirchen-Mehlingen-Baalborn e.V.

    Aside from the soccer tournament, the Spring Cup was an opportunity for various civic clubs to present collaborative displays. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Sembach Fire Department and the Enkenbach-Alsenborn youth fire department displayed and demonstrated their equipment and offered water activities for children, and students from the Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium operated food stands selling American-style baked goods.

    The tournament was organized jointly by the Municipality of Mehlingen, the Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program, the Neukirchen-Mehlingen-Baalborn Soccer Club, Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium, and the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Morales Club.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with us:[https://linktr.ee/usag_rp](https://linktr.ee/usag_rp)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 05:04
    Story ID: 564074
    Location: MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup, by Jennifer Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version