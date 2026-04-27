USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY
05.01.2026
MEHLINGEN, Germany – A team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz took part in the German-American Spring Cup on April 25, a soccer tournament and festival featuring 10 German and American teams battling it out on the soccer pitch for the top spot. More than 500 people took part in the event, aimed at fostering strong friendships and a sense of community between U.S. and German citizens.
While the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team came in seventh overall, its players helped lead the U.S. Army team to victory over the U.S. Air Force team during the All-Stars Game, taking back the title of best in the Kaiserslautern Military Community for 2026. The Army’s 519th Hospital Center team took second place overall, with the top spot going to Germany’s Spielvereinigung Neukirchen-Mehlingen-Baalborn e.V.
Aside from the soccer tournament, the Spring Cup was an opportunity for various civic clubs to present collaborative displays. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Sembach Fire Department and the Enkenbach-Alsenborn youth fire department displayed and demonstrated their equipment and offered water activities for children, and students from the Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium operated food stands selling American-style baked goods.
The tournament was organized jointly by the Municipality of Mehlingen, the Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program, the Neukirchen-Mehlingen-Baalborn Soccer Club, Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium, and the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Morales Club.
U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.
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|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 05:04
|Story ID:
|564074
|Location:
|MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
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