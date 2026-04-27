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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup [Image 1 of 4]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

    MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    MEHLINGEN, Germany – A team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz took part in the German-American Spring Cup on April 25, a soccer tournament and festival featuring 10 German and American teams battling it out on the soccer pitch for the top spot. More than 500 people took part in the event, aimed at fostering strong friendships and a sense of community between U.S. and German citizens. (Photo courtesy Anne Hartmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9653063
    VIRIN: 042526-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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