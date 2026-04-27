USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges bonds on the pitch at Spring Cup

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MEHLINGEN, Germany – Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' Sembach Fire Department demonstrate equipment and firefighting techniques during the German-American Spring Cup on April 25, a soccer tournament and festival featuring 10 German and American teams battling it out on the soccer pitch for the top spot. More than 500 people took part in the event, aimed at fostering strong friendships and a sense of community between U.S. and German citizens. (Photo courtesy Kristina Zick)