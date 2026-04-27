U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Lemus, assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, interacts with Panamanians during an eyeglass delivery at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, April 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command medical professionals are working alongside Panamanian counterparts to share expertise and support joint health initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)