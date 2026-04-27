Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 23:30 Photo ID: 9652737 VIRIN: 260430-A-UJ512-1006 Resolution: 3644x5464 Size: 2.42 MB Location: PA

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This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.