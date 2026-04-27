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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama [Image 8 of 10]

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama

    PANAMA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Service members and Panamanians pose for a photo during an eyeglass delivery at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, April 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command medical professionals are working alongside Panamanian counterparts to share expertise and support joint health initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9652732
    VIRIN: 260430-A-UJ512-1008
    Resolution: 7244x4832
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama

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    TAGS

    JTF-B
    Partnership
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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