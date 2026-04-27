U.S. service members deliver eyeglasses to Panamanians at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, April 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command medical professionals are working alongside Panamanian counterparts to share expertise and support joint health initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9652735
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-UJ512-1007
|Resolution:
|6495x4332
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Eyeglasses to Local Community in Panama [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.