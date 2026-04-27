Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response receive care packages from Guam USO volunteers in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, Guam, April 26, 2026. Typhoon Sinlaku brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands as a Category 4 storm from April 14-15. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9652523
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-RJ317-1014
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.