Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response receive care packages from Guam USO volunteers in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, Guam, April 26, 2026. Typhoon Sinlaku brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands as a Category 4 storm from April 14-15. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)