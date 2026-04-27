U.S. Army Pfc. Peter Torres, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, receives a care package from a Guam USO volunteer in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, Guam, April 26, 2026. Typhoon Sinlaku brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands as a Category 4 storm from April 14-15. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9652519
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-RJ317-1010
|Resolution:
|3208x2139
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.