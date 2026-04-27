Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Taitague, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, operates a traffic control point in Maite, Guam, April 26, 2026. Members of the Guam Guard are activated on Territorial Active Duty in response to Typhoon Sinlaku, which brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)