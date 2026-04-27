U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Taitague, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, operates a traffic control point in Maite, Guam, April 26, 2026. Members of the Guam Guard are activated on Territorial Active Duty in response to Typhoon Sinlaku, which brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9652510
|VIRIN:
|260419-Z-RJ317-1015
|Resolution:
|4283x2855
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.