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    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 2 of 6]

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    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Taitague, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, operates a traffic control point in Maite, Guam, April 26, 2026. Members of the Guam Guard are activated on Territorial Active Duty in response to Typhoon Sinlaku, which brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9652510
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-RJ317-1015
    Resolution: 4283x2855
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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