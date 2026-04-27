(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army SPC Mariano Castaneda, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, assists Guam Department of Public Works employees dispose of typhoon-damaged debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, Guam, April 26, 2026. Typhoon Sinlaku brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands as a Category 4 storm from April 14-15. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9652513
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-RJ317-1029
    Resolution: 5516x3677
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam, National Guard, Typhoon Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery