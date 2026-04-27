Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Army SPC Mariano Castaneda, assigned to the Guam National Guard’s Task Force Response, assists Guam Department of Public Works employees dispose of typhoon-damaged debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, Guam, April 26, 2026. Typhoon Sinlaku brought catastrophic winds and severe flooding to the Marianas Islands as a Category 4 storm from April 14-15. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)