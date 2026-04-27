36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Cindrich, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, replaces an aircraft harness on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 29, 2026. In addition to aircrew, RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)