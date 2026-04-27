U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Cindrich, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, replaces an aircraft harness on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 29, 2026. In addition to aircrew, RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9652431
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-IF502-1056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.