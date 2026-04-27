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    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1 [Image 4 of 5]

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    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Cindrich, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, replaces an aircraft harness on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 29, 2026. In addition to aircrew, RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9652431
    VIRIN: 260429-F-IF502-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1
    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1
    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1
    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1
    36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1

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    Eielson AFB
    Osan AB
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    PACAF
    RF-A 26-1

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