36th FGS Airmen perform F-16 maintenance during RF-A 26-1

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Turrubiartes, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member (left), and Staff Sgt. Logan Cindrich, 36th FGS weapons load crew chief (right), replace an aircraft harness on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 29, 2026. Dynamic flying operations during RF-A 26-1 help identify the training, equipment, and capabilities the Joint Force requires to operate in the Arctic and other challenging environments, ensuring homeland defense against a variety of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)