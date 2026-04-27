Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, center left, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach testify during a budget hearing with the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 14:40
|Photo ID:
|9651312
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-LE393-1804
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.