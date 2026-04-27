SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D

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Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, center left, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach testify during a budget hearing with the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)