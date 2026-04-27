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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D [Image 6 of 8]

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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink testifies during a budget hearing with the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:40
    Photo ID: 9651311
    VIRIN: 260430-F-LE393-1455
    Resolution: 5542x3959
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D

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    LE393
    CSO
    HAC-D
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SecAF
    CSAF

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