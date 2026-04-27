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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D [Image 2 of 8]

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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman listen to opening comments during a budget hearing with the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:40
    Photo ID: 9651305
    VIRIN: 260430-F-LE393-1200
    Resolution: 5123x3415
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D
    SecAF Meink, CSAF Wilsbach, CSO Saltzman testify to HAC-D

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    CSO
    HAC-D
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SecAF
    CSAF

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