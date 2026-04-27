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    Pixels and Pathfinders [Image 4 of 6]

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    Pixels and Pathfinders

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman records gameplay during a gaming tournament at RAF Fairford, England, April 24, 2026. The event brought together more than 30 participants and helped boost morale by fostering camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9650364
    VIRIN: 260424-F-QN763-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pixels and Pathfinders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    community engagement
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Air Force Gaming
    Airmen
    morale
    RAF Fairford

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