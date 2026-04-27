Pixels and Pathfinders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keshawn Lipscomb, 501st Combat Support Wing executive assistant to the command chief, reacts during a gaming tournament at RAF Fairford, England, April 24, 2026. The event brought together more than 30 participants and helped boost morale by fostering camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)