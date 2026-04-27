Pixels and Pathfinders

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Vialpando, 501st Combat Support Wing Data Operations Section Chief, and Airman 1st Class Abraham Delgado, 501st CSW executive administrator, pose for a photo during a gaming tournament they organized at RAF Fairford, England, April 24, 2026. The event brought together more than 30 participants and helped boost morale by fostering camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)