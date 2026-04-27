Pixels and Pathfinders

Photo By Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Vialpando, 501st Combat Support Wing Data Operations Section Chief, and Airman 1st Class Abraham Delgado, 501st CSW executive administrator, pose for a photo during a gaming tournament they organized at RAF Fairford, England, April 24, 2026. The event brought together more than 30 participants and helped boost morale by fostering camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal) see less | View Image Page

RAF FAIRFORD, England — Airmen and their family members participated in the first 501st Combat Support Wing Air Force Gaming tournament at RAF Fairford, England, April 24, 2026. The event brought together more than 30 competitors and dozens of spectators, more than doubling initial projections.

“We were expecting maybe 15 people,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Vialpando, 501st Combat Support Wing Data Operations Section Chief and Air Force Gaming ambassador. “Seeing that many people come out showed there’s interest in something like this.”

The tournament lasted five hours, with participants rotating through matches while others observed and interacted, maintaining consistent engagement throughout the event.

The event was part of the Air Force Gaming program, an initiative under the Air Force Services Center designed to connect service members through shared interests in video games, board games and other platforms. “Our goal is to give people a way to connect outside of work,” Vialpando said. “It’s another outlet where people can relax and meet others across the installation.”

Following the turnout at RAF Fairford, Vialpando plans to host additional events across the wing and expand recurring gaming opportunities to strengthen morale.