U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damian Bluntson, left, a supply chain specialist with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines forward deployed under 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, poseS for a photo during an award presentation formation on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. These Marines were presented a certificate of appreciation by the Henoko Business Association for their quick response of first aid to an injured Japanese local. Bluntson is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)