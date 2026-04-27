U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damian Bluntson, left, a supply chain specialist with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines forward deployed under 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, poseS for a photo during an award presentation formation on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. These Marines were presented a certificate of appreciation by the Henoko Business Association for their quick response of first aid to an injured Japanese local. Bluntson is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9649776
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-NC826-1034
|Resolution:
|6135x4092
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Critical Aid to Okinawan Resident
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