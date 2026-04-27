U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damian Bluntson, left, a supply chain specialist, and Lance Cpl. Karson King, an administrative specialist both with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines forward deployed under 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, pose for a photo during an award presentation formation on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. These Marines were presented a certificate of appreciation by the Henoko Business Association for their quick response of first aid to an injured Japanese local. Bluntson is a native of Florida and King is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)