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    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Karson King, left, an administrative specialist and Lance Cpl. Damian Bluntson, a supply chain specialist, both with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines forward deployed under 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, pose for a photo during an award presentation formation on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. These Marines were presented a certificate of appreciation by the Henoko Business Association for their quick response of first aid to an injured Japanese local. King is a native of Illinois and Bluntson is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9649769
    VIRIN: 260415-M-NC826-1031
    Resolution: 6496x4333
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident
    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident
    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident
    U.S. Marines Awarded for Critical Aid to Okinawa Resident

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    4th Marine Regiment, Saving lives, V27, 3RDMARDIV, Marines, Recognizing Marines

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