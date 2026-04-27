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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, waits to hand the “Wings of Gold” to an attendee of the Training Air Wing 5 winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. During the ceremony, family members pinned the "Wings of Gold" on their newly graduated naval aviator. Receiving their "Wings of Gold," marking the completion of flight training and their designation as U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aviators. (DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)