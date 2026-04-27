U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provided remarks during the Training Air Wing 5 winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. During the ceremony, pilots received their "Wings of Gold," marking the completion of flight training and their designation as U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aviators. (DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9649369
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-XR532-1592
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|17.88 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents "Wings of Gold" [Image 28 of 28], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.