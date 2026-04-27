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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provided remarks during the Training Air Wing 5 winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. During the ceremony, pilots received their "Wings of Gold," marking the completion of flight training and their designation as U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aviators. (DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)