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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks with U.S. Navy CDR Dave Burkett, Commanding Officer, Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 8 “Eightballers”, during his visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. Gen. Mahoney had the opportunity to conduct a training flight in a TH-73A Thrasher out of the HT-8. Used to train U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aviators, the TH-73A Thrasher seats two pilots and up to three additional passengers allowing a non-flying student to fully observe the cockpit, maximizing learning and training opportunities.(DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)