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    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents "Wings of Gold" [Image 17 of 28]

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    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;

    MILTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks with U.S. Navy CDR Dave Burkett, Commanding Officer, Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 8 “Eightballers”, during his visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. Gen. Mahoney had the opportunity to conduct a training flight in a TH-73A Thrasher out of the HT-8. Used to train U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aviators, the TH-73A Thrasher seats two pilots and up to three additional passengers allowing a non-flying student to fully observe the cockpit, maximizing learning and training opportunities.(DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9649363
    VIRIN: 260424-F-XR532-1426
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: MILTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents "Wings of Gold" [Image 28 of 28], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;
    VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents &quot;Wings of Gold&quot;

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    NAS Whiting Field
    TRAWING 5
    VCJCS13
    VCJCS 13

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