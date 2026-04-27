U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with an aviation maintenance technician at the Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 8 “Eightballers”, during his visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., 24 April, 2026. Gen. Mahoney had the opportunity to conduct a training flight in a TH-73A Thrasher out of the HT-8. Used to train U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aviators, the TH-73A Thrasher seats two pilots and up to three additional passengers allowing a non-flying student to fully observe the cockpit, maximizing learning and training opportunities.(DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9649365
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-XR532-1479
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.04 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS visits NAS Whiting Field; presents "Wings of Gold" [Image 28 of 28], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.