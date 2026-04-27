21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, takes cover during a simulated ambush attack in battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to react under fire, seek cover, and execute tactical movements in a high-stress environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)