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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 1 of 9]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

    GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Falone, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pulls security during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to maintain security, situational awareness, and effective team coordination in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9648999
    VIRIN: 260422-A-PT551-2355
    Resolution: 7782x4864
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
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    21st TSC BSC 2026
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