21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Pfc. Cleopheus Lane, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pulls security during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to maintain security, situational awareness, and effective team coordination in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)