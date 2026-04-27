21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Sgt. Marcus Robinson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, receives information for a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) card on a simulated casualty during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to document and respond to injuries while maintaining effectiveness in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)