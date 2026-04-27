Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, right, 92nd ARW command chief, take a selfie with attendees of the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. The ceremony recognized Airmen and civilians for their outstanding contributions to the mission during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)