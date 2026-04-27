Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. The event recognized Airmen and civilians for outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)