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    Fairchild first quarter awards 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. The event recognized Airmen and civilians for outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9648493
    VIRIN: 260424-F-VC982-1120
    Resolution: 5745x3822
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fairchild first quarter awards 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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