Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing stand at attention during the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. The ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of Airmen and civilians during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)