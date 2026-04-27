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    Fairchild first quarter awards 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, right, 92nd ARW command chief, present Lt. Col. Jesse Sandstrom, 92nd Security Forces Squadron commander, with a team of the quarter award for raven flight during the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. During the ceremony, Airmen and civilians were recognized for their outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9648491
    VIRIN: 260424-F-VC982-1061
    Resolution: 5307x3531
    Size: 1008.16 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fairchild first quarter awards 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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