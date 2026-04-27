Fairchild first quarter awards 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, right, 92nd ARW command chief, present Lt. Col. Jesse Sandstrom, 92nd Security Forces Squadron commander, with a team of the quarter award for raven flight during the first quarter awards ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 24, 2026. During the ceremony, Airmen and civilians were recognized for their outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)