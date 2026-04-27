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Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins receives the Distinguished Leader Award form Master Sgt. Ryan French, Recruiting and Retention College recruiting department sergeant major, during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The award recognizes outstanding leadership, performance and commitment demonstrated throughout the course. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)